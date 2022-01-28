Central Pacific Financial's (NYSE:CPF) investors will be pleased with their notable 48% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) share price is 43% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 1.3% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Central Pacific Financial was able to grow EPS by 115% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 43% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Central Pacific Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.15.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CPF Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Central Pacific Financial, it has a TSR of 48% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Central Pacific Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 48% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Central Pacific Financial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

