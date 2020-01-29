Central Pacific Financial Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter declined to $14.2 million or $0.50 per share from $15.8 million or $0.54 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

In January 2020, the company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program.

