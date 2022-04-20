Central Pacific Financial Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) reported net income for the first quarter of $19.4 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $18.0 million, or $0.64 per share, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $50.9 million, compared to $49.8 million, last year. Other operating income was $9.6 million, compared to $10.7 million. Analysts on average had estimated $52.19 million in revenue.

On April 19, 2022, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

