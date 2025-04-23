Central Pacific Financial Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on April 23, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.cpb.bank/corporate-home-page/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-715-9871, Conference ID: 6299769.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 with conference ID: 6299769.

