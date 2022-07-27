Central Pacific Financial Posts Higher-Than-Expected Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) reported Q2 net income of $17.6 million or $0.64 per share compared to $18.7 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $53.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 3.05%, compared to 3.16% in the prior year period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to releases of the credit loss reserves of $3.4 million in the year-ago, reflecting the increase in loan portfolio and net charge-offs.

"We are pleased to report strong financial performance for the second quarter, highlighted by solid double-digit annualized loan growth, continued inflow of core deposits, net interest margin expansion, and excellent asset quality. With these favorable trends, we expect to drive further growth in earnings throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

On July 26, 2022, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

