Central Pacific Financial (FRA:XCP1) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 20.47

The average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial (FRA:XCP1) has been revised to 20.47 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.27 to a high of 21.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.57% from the latest reported closing price of 15.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XCP1 is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 28,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 801K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 793K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 783K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 688K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 28.64% over the last quarter.

