Central Pacific Financial (FRA:XCP1) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 19.14

The average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial (FRA:XCP1) has been revised to 19.14 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 18.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.95 to a high of 19.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.71% from the latest reported closing price of 13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XCP1 is 0.07%, a decrease of 22.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 29,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 799K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 783K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 691K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing a decrease of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 688K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCP1 by 91.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

