Central Pacific Financial Declares Qtly Dividend Of $0.23/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares, payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

The company said its operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense due to deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.