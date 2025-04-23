Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) reported $68.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +3.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 61.2% versus 62.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 61.2% versus 62.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $7.05 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.05 billion compared to the $7.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonaccrual loans : $11.09 million versus $11.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $11.09 million versus $11.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $11.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.63 million.

: $11.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.63 million. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $57.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.12 million.

: $57.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.12 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $57.89 million compared to the $57.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $57.89 million compared to the $57.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income: $11.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.62 million.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

