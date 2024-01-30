Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Central Pacific Financial (CPF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 35.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $61.18 million, representing a decrease of 9.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Central Pacific Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $9.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.25 million.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 64.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonaccrual loans' will reach $9.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $7.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $50.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.49 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income' will likely reach $10.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $50.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.29 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Central Pacific Financial here>>>



Over the past month, Central Pacific Financial shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CPB Inc. (CPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.