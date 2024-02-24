Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.84% from the latest reported closing price of 19.00 / share.

Central Pacific Financial Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $19.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 7.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPF is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 28,369K shares. The put/call ratio of CPF is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 843K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 801K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 692K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 603K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 85.29% over the last quarter.

Central Pacific Financial Background Information

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020.

