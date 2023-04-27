Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Central Pacific Financial said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPF is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 29,216K shares. The put/call ratio of CPF is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from its latest reported closing price of 15.75.

The projected annual revenue for Central Pacific Financial is 236MM, a decrease of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 931K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 832K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 27.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 27.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 777K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Central Pacific Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020.

