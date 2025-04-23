CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Earnings Results: $CPF Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP ($CPF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $68,800,000, beating estimates of $57,787,150 by $11,012,850.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CPF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 353,858 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,279,574
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 341,222 shares (+181.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,912,499
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 253,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,857,262
- STATE STREET CORP added 227,783 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,617,096
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 214,840 shares (+342.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,241,102
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 176,817 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,136,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 158,111 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,593,124
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.