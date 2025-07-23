CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Earnings Preview: Recent $CPF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP ($CPF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $60,095,000 and earnings of $0.71 per share.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Insider Trading Activity
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP insiders have traded $CPF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AGNES CATHERINE NGO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,999 shares for an estimated $279,625.
- PAUL K YONAMINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,530 shares for an estimated $150,167.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 279,323 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,552,893
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 269,931 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,298,934
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 269,825 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,296,068
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 238,367 shares (+433.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,445,443
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 198,647 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,371,414
- STATE STREET CORP removed 175,628 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,748,981
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 127,672 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,452,250
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.