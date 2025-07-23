Stocks
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Earnings Preview: Recent $CPF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 23, 2025 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP ($CPF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $60,095,000 and earnings of $0.71 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CPF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Insider Trading Activity

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP insiders have traded $CPF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AGNES CATHERINE NGO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,999 shares for an estimated $279,625.
  • PAUL K YONAMINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,530 shares for an estimated $150,167.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

