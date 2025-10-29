Central Pacific Financial Corp. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.57 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $13.30 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $19.74 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $61.30 million from $53.85 million last year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.57 Mln. vs. $13.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $61.30 Mln vs. $53.85 Mln last year.

