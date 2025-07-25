Central Pacific Financial Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.27 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $15.81 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $72.80 million from $64.04 million last year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

