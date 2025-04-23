Central Pacific Financial Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $17.8 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $12.9 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $68.8 million from $61.4 million last year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

