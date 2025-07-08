Central Pacific Bank Sells 14,540 Apple Shares in Q2. Here’s Why Apple Still Has Substantial Growth Ahead.

Key Points Central Pacific Bank's trust division offloaded 14,540 Apple shares for $3.11 million.

The trade represented a 0.40% change in assets under management.

After the sale, the trust division's Apple position stood at 76,838 shares, valued at $15.8 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Central Pacific Bank's Trust Division recently disclosed a $3.11 million sale of Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL) shares in its latest quarterly SEC filing for Q2 2025.

What happened?

Central Pacific Bank - Trust Division reduced its stake in Apple by 14,540 shares during Q2 2025, executing a $3.11 million sale, according to a July 1, 2025 SEC filing. The transaction lowered the fund’s Apple position to 76,838 shares, valued at $15.76 million as of June 30, 2025.

What else to know

Apple stake trimmed; now 2.01% of reported 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

IVV: $48.96 million (6.2% of AUM)

MSFT: $26.04 million (3.3% of AUM)

SPY: $24.01 million (3.1% of AUM)

IUSB: $18.13 million (2.3% of AUM)

NVDA: $17.14 million (2.2% of AUM)

Apple shares closed at $213.55 on July 1, 2025, down 3.05% over the prior 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500 by 17.0 percentage points over the same period

Current dividend yield: 0.44%; forward P/E: 32.96; shares ended the quarter 17.90% below the 52-week high

Five-year revenue CAGR: -12.78% for the period ending June 30, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.19 trillion Revenue (TTM) $400.37 billion Net income (TTM) $97.29 billion Dividend yield 0.44%

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of products and services, including iPhone smartphones, Mac computers, iPad tablets, wearables (such as Apple Watch and AirPods), and a suite of digital services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the App Store.

Operates a vertically integrated business model, generating revenue through direct hardware sales, subscription-based digital services, and platform fees from third-party applications and content.

Serves a global customer base comprising consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, as well as institutional clients in education, enterprise, and government sectors.

Apple is a global technology leader with a multitrillion-dollar market capitalization and a robust portfolio spanning hardware, software, and digital services.

Foolish take

Over the past year, Apple’s shares have fallen 7.3%, including a 16% drop in 2025 alone. Central Pacific Bank's divestment likely stems from momentum concerns in Apple stock. At a fundamental level though, the business remains sound with revenue and profit margins recovering over the past 14 months, after stagnating in 2022 and 2023.

The company’s high-margin services segment continues to be its trump card as it has consistently driven Apple’s overall growth with minimal cost outlays. This segment doubled quarterly revenue in five years, to $26.6 billion, second only to iPhone sales of $46.8 billion, which grew at a more sluggish pace of 61% over the same period. But what makes the services segment truly lucrative is that Apple's tightly-knit hardware ecosystem can be configured to offer even more value-added services to users than what's being offered today, including facilitating AI-powered offerings.

The stock’s trailing PE ratio of 32.7 is slightly above its five-year average of 30.3, implying the market is still bullish about Apple’s growth prospects. I agree with the assessment and wouldn’t consider the stock expensive. So long as Apple's overall business has an efficient growth engine, the stock should continue to reward investors handsomely.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of assets reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

SEC filing: Official documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing financial and ownership information.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company, expressed as a percentage of its share price.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings over the next year, indicating how much investors pay per dollar of expected profit.

CAGR: Compound annual growth rate; the mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, accounting for compounding.

TTM: Trailing twelve months; refers to financial data from the past 12 consecutive months.

Vertically integrated business model: A company controls multiple stages of its supply chain, from production to sales.

Platform fees: Charges collected by a company for allowing third parties to offer products or services on its platform.

Institutional clients: Organizations such as businesses, schools, or governments that purchase products or services, often in large quantities.

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a type of investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

Dividend: A portion of a company's earnings distributed to shareholders, typically as cash payments.

Quarterly: Occurring every three months; often refers to financial reporting periods or updates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Central Pacific Financial, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.