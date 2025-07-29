Central Japan Railway Company Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Central Japan Railway Company reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent was 145.2 billion yen, up 21.2% from a year ago. Basic net income per share was 147.88 yen compared to 121.73 yen. Operating revenues were 478.28 billion yen, up 9.9%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of the parent of 423.00 billion yen; and operating revenues of 1.865 trillion yen.

