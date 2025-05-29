Is Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Central Japan Railway Co. is one of 124 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Central Japan Railway Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJPRY's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CJPRY has moved about 15.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -7.8%. This shows that Central Japan Railway Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Copa Holdings (CPA). The stock is up 24.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Copa Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Central Japan Railway Co. is a member of the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that CJPRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Copa Holdings, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved -7.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Central Japan Railway Co. and Copa Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

