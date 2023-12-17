Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (CJPRY) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 14.02

The average one-year price target for Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (OTC:CJPRY) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 13.32 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.44 to a high of 16.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.36% from the latest reported closing price of 12.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Japan Railway Co - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJPRY is 0.12%, an increase of 38.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.68% to 437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CJPRY by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 173K shares.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CJPRY by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

