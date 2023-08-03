Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (CJPRY) Price Target Decreased by 20.97% to 15.95

The average one-year price target for Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (OTC:CJPRY) has been revised to 15.95 / share. This is an decrease of 20.97% from the prior estimate of 20.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -19.23 to a high of 44.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Japan Railway Co - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJPRY is 0.26%, an increase of 237.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 316.79% to 230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 175K shares.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

