News & Insights

Stocks
CJPRY

Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (CJPRY) Price Target Decreased by 20.97% to 15.95

August 03, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (OTC:CJPRY) has been revised to 15.95 / share. This is an decrease of 20.97% from the prior estimate of 20.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -19.23 to a high of 44.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Japan Railway Co - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJPRY is 0.26%, an increase of 237.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 316.79% to 230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CJPRY / Central Japan Railway Co - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Thomas White International holds 175K shares.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CJPRY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.