Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (CJPRY) Price Target Decreased by 20.97% to 15.95

The average one-year price target for Central Japan Railway Co - ADR (OTC:CJPRY) has been revised to 15.95 / share. This is an decrease of 20.97% from the prior estimate of 20.18 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -19.23 to a high of 44.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.36 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Japan Railway Co - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJPRY is 0.26%, an increase of 237.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 316.79% to 230K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Thomas White International holds 175K shares.
DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Central Japan Railway Co. (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- THE RELEASE OF THE SHARES OF STOCK OF THE ISSUER (AS HEREINAFTER DEFINED) UNDERLYING THE ADSs REPRESENTED BY THIS ADR MAY BE LIMITED TO A UNIT OF SUCH NUMBER OF SHARES OF STOCK AS THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION MAY FROM TIME TO TIME DESIGNATE AS A "UN
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.