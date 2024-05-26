Central Holding Group Forms Strategic New Energy Alliance

Central Holding Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1735) has released an update.

Central New Energy Holding Group Limited has voluntarily announced a cooperation framework agreement with Sungrow Renewables Development Co., Ltd. to bolster their strategic relationship and enhance the cooperation scale in new energy sectors. The agreement, signed on May 25, 2024, aims to leverage mutual advantages, improve competitiveness, and jointly develop the domestic and foreign markets while guiding the new energy industry’s growth. Key aspects include collaborative project development in centralized power stations and joint efforts in new energy base project cooperation and photovoltaic resource development.

