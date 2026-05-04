Central Garden's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Key Insights for Investors

As Central Garden & Pet Company CENT prepares to unveil its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on May 06, after market close, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $837.6 million, implying 0.5% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at $1.08 per share over the past seven days, indicating growth of 3.9% from the year-ago period’s actual. CENT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Key Factors to Observe for CENT's Q2 Earnings

Portfolio optimization efforts are aimed at improving margins and driving more sustainable, profitable growth. Management has been rationalizing lower-margin categories, including pet durables and select live plants, while exiting less efficient operations to enhance overall profitability. In addition, the closure of U.K. operations and the transition of the European business to a more profitable direct export model reflect a disciplined approach to operational efficiency, which is likely to have supported margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company’s performance is likely to have benefited from shipment timing dynamics, as a portion of sales that shifted out of the first quarter moved into the second. Management highlighted that seasonal load-ins, particularly in the Garden segment, were more heavily weighted toward the first quarter in the prior year, with a larger share shifting into the second quarter this year. This suggests that underlying demand remained stable, with the second quarter likely reflecting a normalization of shipment patterns as retailers prepared for the spring season. We expect the Garden segment net sales to increase 3.5% in the second quarter.

Another supportive factor is the continued strength of Central Garden’s consumables-focused portfolio and its ability to gain market share across key categories. The company has been seeing steady momentum in areas such as Animal Health, Wild Bird, Rawhide, Professional and Equine businesses, which tend to be more resilient and generate repeat purchases.

Operational efficiency initiatives under the company’s Cost and Simplicity agenda also remain a meaningful tailwind. Efforts to streamline distribution, consolidate manufacturing and optimize the supply chain have created a leaner cost structure and improved service levels. These actions, along with ongoing portfolio optimization to exit lower-margin businesses, are likely contributing to improved profitability and better operating leverage. At the same time, management’s increasing focus on innovation, digital capabilities and private label expansion is expected to gradually enhance growth prospects and strengthen competitive positioning.

On the downside, the company continues to operate in a challenging macroeconomic and retail environment, which may have tempered the fiscal second-quarter performance. Consumer spending remains value-oriented, with heightened promotional activity across channels and pressure on discretionary purchases. External factors such as inflation, tariffs and softness in certain retail channels, particularly pet specialty brick-and-mortar, also present headwinds that may have partially offset the company’s operational gains during the quarter. We expect the Pet segment’s net sales to decline 1.8% in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says About CENT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CENT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

CENT has an Earnings ESP of -0.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Vikings Holdings Ltd. VIK currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss per share of 12 cents, implying 50% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $979.5 billion, which indicates growth of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. VIK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Lululemom Athletica, Inc. LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.69, implying a 35% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

Westlake Corporation WLK currently has an Earnings ESP of +33.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss per share of 22 cents, implying 29% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, which indicates growth of 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. WLK has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 143.2%, on average.

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Westlake Corporation (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.