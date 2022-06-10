Central Garden & Pet's (CENT) E-Commerce & Buyouts Fuel Sales

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT continues reinforcing its position in the pet supplies, and lawn and garden supplies space. Management has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain and focusing on marketing activities for a while. CENT is also on track with its Central to Home strategy. These factors constantly aid CENT’s performance.



For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $3.46 billion and $3.14 each. These estimates suggest growth of 4.7% and 7.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s corresponding figures. This raises analysts’ optimism on the stock.



Shares of this producer and distributor of lawn and garden products, and pet supplier have gained 4.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.5% fall. A Value Score of B for this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock further speaks volumes for its attractiveness.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Unique packaging, point-of-sale displays, logistic capabilities and a high level of customer service are key catalysts. Being the leading producer of garden and pet supplies products in the United States, Central Garden & Pet boasts a diversified portfolio of brands and has strong relationships with key retailers. In addition, management intends to develop differentiated products, improve sales capacity and become more cost-effective.



We note that Central Garden & Pet has been reinforcing its footprint in the garden and pet areas for quite sometime now. Through these buyouts, CENT aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, operating synergies and distribution network as well as advance key capabilities in the digital and e-commerce domains. These buyouts have been enriching CENT’s portfolio and customer base for a while, and thus contributing to its top line.



Some of the notable acquisitions in the recent past include those of D&D Commodities Ltd. (D&D), a leading provider of premium bird feed, in June 2021; Green Garden Products, a leading provider of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets, seed starters and plant nutrients, in February 2021 and Hopewell Nursery, a leading live goods grower, in January 2021.



Additonally, CENT has been advancing its digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain, expanding data analytics capability and focusing on marketing activities to better engage with customers over the years. The acquisition of DoMyOwn.com further strengthens its digital capabilities in delivering a strong omni-channel performance. Central Garden & Pet implemented DoMyOwn's Pick, Pack and Ship Solution for online fulfillment in the largest Arden Cushion plant.



Central Garden & Pet also partnered with the leading e-commerce platform Profitero, Inc. Besides, to gain a decent market share, CENT seeks to develop differentiated products, improve sales capacity and respond to channel shifts. CENT is also investing in capacity expansion and automation to meet continuing strong demand.

Wrapping Up

Buoyed by the aforesaid endeavors, the company’s Pet and Garden segments have been performing impressively. Contributions from dog and cat, outdoor cushions, professional and pet distribution businesses have been aiding the Pet unit, while the strategic buyouts have been driving the Garden arm.



We believe that all the aforementioned growth factors will keep yielding favorable results ahead.

Eye These Solid Picks Too

Rocky Brands RCKY, a key designer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCKY delivered an earnings surprise of 17% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rocky Brands’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 23.1% and 22.8%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.



Caleres CAL, a footwear dealer, flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CAL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caleres’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.



Tractor Supply TSCO, the leading retail farm and ranch store chain, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tractor Supply’s current financial year’s sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.3% and 10.6%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported numbers.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.