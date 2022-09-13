Central Garden & Pet's (CENT) Buyouts & E-Commerce Fuel Sales

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT has been reinforcing its position in the pet supplies, and lawn and garden supplies space via prudent buyouts. Management has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain and focusing on marketing activities for a while. CENT is also on track with its Central to Home strategy. Its Pet segment has also been standing out so far.



Shares of this producer and distributor of lawn and garden products, and pet supplier have gained 2.8% in the past year against the industry’s 25% decline. The stock has a VGM Score of A and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. For fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s sales is currently pegged at $3.36 billion, suggesting growth of 1.7% from the year-ago period’s corresponding figure.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Unique packaging, point-of-sale displays, logistic capabilities and a high level of customer service are the major catalysts. Being the leading producer of garden and pet supplies products in the United States, Central Garden & Pet boasts a diversified portfolio of brands and has strong relationships with key retailers. In addition, management intends to develop differentiated products, improve sales capacity and become more cost-effective.



Strategic buyouts have been aiding CENT’s performance. Through these buyouts, management has been augmenting its manufacturing capabilities, driving operating synergies, developing distribution network and enhancing its key abilities in the digital and e-commerce domain.



Some of the notable acquisitions in the recent past include the transactions of D&D Commodities Ltd. (D&D), a leading provider of premium bird feed, in June 2021; Green Garden Products, a leading provider of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets, seed starters and plant nutrients, in February 2021; and Hopewell Nursery, a leading live goods grower, in January 2021.



The acquisition of DoMyOwn.com advances CENT’s digital capabilities to deliver a solid omni-channel performance. Central Garden & Pet also partnered with the leading e-commerce platform, Profitero, Inc.



During third-quarter fiscal 2022, the Garden unit’s e-commerce advanced 15%, accounting for a mid-single-digit of total segment sales. The Pet unit’s e-commerce grew 14% and now represents approximately 22% of Pet branded sales, reflecting an increase of 200 basis points from the prior-year reading.



CENT’s Pet segment is steadily boosting the overall performance. Contributions from the dog & cat treats, and toys and outdoor cushion businesses have been driving the segment’s growth for a while.



Wrapping up, we expect all the aforementioned drivers to keep yielding favorable results ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.