Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden Products For $532 Mln

(RTTNews) - Central Garden & Pet (CENT, CENTA) said that it agreed to acquire Green Garden Products , previously known as Plantation Products, from private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co and other shareholders for $532 million.

Established in 1980, Green Garden currently employs over 180 full-time employees. It, headquartered in Norton, Mass., is a provider of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets, seed starters and plant nutrients in North America, shipping over 250 million seed packets annually. The company's portfolio of well-known and trusted brands includes Ferry-Morse Home Gardening, Jiffy Seed Starting, SUPERthrive Plant Nutrients.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

