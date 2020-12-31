Markets
CENT

Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden Products For $532 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Central Garden & Pet (CENT, CENTA) said that it agreed to acquire Green Garden Products , previously known as Plantation Products, from private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co and other shareholders for $532 million.

Established in 1980, Green Garden currently employs over 180 full-time employees. It, headquartered in Norton, Mass., is a provider of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets, seed starters and plant nutrients in North America, shipping over 250 million seed packets annually. The company's portfolio of well-known and trusted brands includes Ferry-Morse Home Gardening, Jiffy Seed Starting, SUPERthrive Plant Nutrients.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CENT

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular