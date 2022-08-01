Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Central Garden & Pet Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Central Garden & Pet had US$1.19b of debt, an increase on US$978.9m, over one year. However, it does have US$54.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.13b.

NasdaqGS:CENT Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

How Strong Is Central Garden & Pet's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Central Garden & Pet had liabilities of US$570.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.48b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$54.1m as well as receivables valued at US$619.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.38b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.28b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Central Garden & Pet has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.6 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably Central Garden & Pet's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Central Garden & Pet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Central Garden & Pet's free cash flow amounted to 47% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Both Central Garden & Pet's net debt to EBITDA and its level of total liabilities were discouraging. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Central Garden & Pet's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Central Garden & Pet has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

