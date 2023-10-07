Central Garden & Pet (FRA:GP7) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 47.88

The average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet (FRA:GP7) has been revised to 47.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 44.73 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.70 to a high of 56.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.54% from the latest reported closing price of 41.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GP7 is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 43,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,174K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 2.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,906K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 76.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 301.85% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,344K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,738K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,617K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 6.87% over the last quarter.

