Central Garden & Pet (FRA:GP7) Price Target Decreased by 7.42% to 44.69

The average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet (FRA:GP7) has been revised to 44.69 / share. This is an decrease of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 48.27 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.92 to a high of 48.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from the latest reported closing price of 34.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GP7 is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.80% to 44,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,238K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 21.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,626K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 40.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 70.03% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,620K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,554K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,548K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GP7 by 99.90% over the last quarter.

