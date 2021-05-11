Central Garden & Pet Company's (NASDAQ:CENT) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Central Garden & Pet Company's (NASDAQ:CENT) P/E ratio of 19.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Central Garden & Pet has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:CENT Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Central Garden & Pet will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Central Garden & Pet's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 92% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 41% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 12% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 18%.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Central Garden & Pet's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Central Garden & Pet's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Central Garden & Pet that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

