Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Central Garden (CENTA). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $39.99 in the previous session. Central Garden has gained 31.7% since the start of the year compared to the -7.6% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 9.2% return for the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, Central Garden reported EPS of $1.29 versus consensus estimate of $1.08 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.19%.

For the current fiscal year, Central Garden is expected to post earnings of $2.89 per share on $2.95 in revenues. This represents a 5.86% change in EPS on a -5.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.1 per share on $2.76 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.27% and -6.43%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Central Garden has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Central Garden? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Central Garden has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.2X versus its peer group's average of 8.5X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Central Garden an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Central Garden currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Central Garden meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Central Garden shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CENTA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CENTA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR). IPAR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Interparfums, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 18.42%, and for the current fiscal year, IPAR is expected to post earnings of $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

Shares of Interparfums, Inc. have gained 34.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 24.77X and a P/CF of 19.76X.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is in the top 37% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CENTA and IPAR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.