Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Queued for Q4 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $731.8 million, indicating an increase of 3.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this producer and distributor of various products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets is also expected to have improved year over year. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has remained steady at 8 cents. The figure suggests a sharp increase from a loss of 4 cents reported in the prior-year period.



Central Garden & Pet Company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 50.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 20.7%.

Key Factors to Note

Central Garden & Pet Company’s fourth-quarter earnings preview suggests a continuation of the positive trends observed in the third quarter, driven by effective cost management and strategic initiatives in key growth segments. The commitment to the cost and simplicity program positions the company favorably.



Central Garden & Pet Company has been taking steps to strengthen its footing in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, streamlining the portfolio and improving the cost structure. The company is also investing in capacity expansion and automation to meet demand. Cumulatively, these are likely to be reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results.



The company's focus on pet consumables and the resilience of the pet category are expected to have contributed to growth in the pet segment. We estimate a 1.6% increase in net sales of $446.6 million for the Pet segment. The positive trajectory seen in the garden segment during the last reported quarter, particularly in live goods, packet seeds and wild bird categories, is expected to have continued. We expect the segment’s sales to be $273.3 million, up 2.1% year over year.



With a continued focus on operational efficiency, we foresee a year-over-year increase of 35.3% in adjusted operating income, with a 60-basis point expansion in the operating margin.



The cumulative effect of these strategic moves positions the company for a notable bottom-line improvement in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Central Garden & Pet Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Central Garden & Pet Company has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of -6.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests a rise of 10.7% from the year-ago reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.69 billion, which calls for an increase of 6% from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.21 suggests an increase of 21% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.83 billion, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



Walmart WMT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s bottom line is expected to ascend marginally year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.51 suggests an increase of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Walmart’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $159.2 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.



