Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 2 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,026 million, indicating an increase of 1% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this producer and distributor of various products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets is also expected to have increased year over year. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has remained steady at $1.45, suggesting 4.3% growth compared to the prior-year period.



Central Garden & Pet Company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 53%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Central Garden & Pet Company has been taking steps to strengthen its position in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, streamlining the portfolio and improving the cost structure. The company is also investing in capacity expansion and automation to meet demand. Cumulatively, these are likely to get reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 results.



On its lastearnings call Central Garden & Pet Company hinted about growth in the operating income and earnings per share during the second half of fiscal 2023. Management anticipated the garden season to normalize and retailer inventory dynamics to stabilize.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Our estimate showcases an increase of 1.2% to $516.9 million in the Garden segment and an increase of 1% to $510 million in the Pet segment for the quarter under discussion. We expect the operating income to increase 1.8% to $116.2 million from the year-ago period, while the operating margin is expected to expand 10 basis points to 11.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Central Garden & Pet Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Central Garden & Pet Company has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arhaus ARHS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 26 cents suggests a decline of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arhaus’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $325.7 million, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ARHS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.4%, on average.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.14 suggests a rise of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.72 billion, which indicates a rise of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.73 suggests a rise of 12.6% from the year-ago reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $78.92 billion, which suggests an increase of 9.5% from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



