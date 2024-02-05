Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Lined Up for Q1 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 7 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $620.1 million, indicating a decline of 1.2% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this producer and distributor of various products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets is also expected to have declined year over year. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter loss, currently pegged at 18 cents, has remained stable. The figure suggests that the loss has widened from a loss of 16 cents reported in the prior-year period.



Central Garden & Pet Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 25%.

Key Factors to Note

Central Garden & Pet Company confronts deflationary pressures in certain commodity businesses, navigating changes in consumer behavior and grappling with unfavorable retailer inventory dynamics against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The softening trend in pet adoptions appears to have influenced the company's top-line performance. Our projections indicate an anticipated 2.1% year-over-year decline in net sales for the Pet segment.



Nonetheless, Central Garden & Pet Company has been taking steps to strengthen its footing in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, streamlining the portfolio and improving the cost structure. Investments in capacity expansion and automation underscore the commitment to meet evolving demand dynamics.



Despite the headwinds, the Garden segment has demonstrated resilience by growing market share in crucial categories. Categories such as grass seed and wild bird have experienced positive momentum, showcasing the company's ability to gain traction in anchor categories. We expect sales in the Garden segment to increase 1.2% year over year.



Central Garden & Pet's ongoing Cost and Simplicity program, aimed at reducing costs and optimizing operations, has seen progress. Facility closures and portfolio optimization initiatives have been implemented, positioning the company for enhanced efficiency gains.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Central Garden & Pet Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Central Garden & Pet Company has an Earnings ESP of +6.85% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

