Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Central Garden (CENT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 11.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $42.42 in the previous session. Central Garden has gained 31.8% since the start of the year compared to the -8% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 2.8% return for the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, Central Garden reported EPS of $1.29 versus consensus estimate of $1.08.

For the current fiscal year, Central Garden is expected to post earnings of $2.89 per share on $2.95 in revenues. This represents a 5.86% change in EPS on a -5.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.1 per share on $2.76 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.27% and -6.43%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Central Garden has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Central Garden has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.1X versus its peer group's average of 8.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Central Garden currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Central Garden passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Central Garden shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does CENT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CENT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT). LCUT has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Lifetime Brands, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 122.22%, and for the current fiscal year, LCUT is expected to post earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $671.13 million.

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. have gained 16.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.41X and a P/CF of 2.72X.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CENT and LCUT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.