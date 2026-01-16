Is Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Central Garden (CENTA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Central Garden is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Central Garden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENTA's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CENTA has gained about 3.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Central Garden is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dunelm Group (DNLMY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.7%.

For Dunelm Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Central Garden belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that CENTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dunelm Group falls under the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #194. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Central Garden and Dunelm Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dunelm Group (DNLMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.