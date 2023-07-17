Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.27, changing hands as high as $37.49 per share. Central Garden & Pet Co shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.69 per share, with $43.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.41.

