Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Rides on Central-to-home Strategy

Central Garden & Pet Co.'s CENT strategic efforts encompass a comprehensive approach aimed at consolidating its leadership in the U.S. pet and garden supplies market. It leverages distinctive packaging, effective point-of-sale displays, logistic prowess and exceptional customer service as its core catalysts for growth.



The company’s focus on a "Central-to-home" strategy is evident through significant advancements in digital capabilities, supply chain optimization, expanded data analytics and targeted marketing initiatives to enhance customer engagement. The acquisition of DoMyOwn.com notably augments its digital presence, enabling a robust omni-channel performance. Furthermore, the partnership with Profitero, Inc. enhances its digital supply chain, enriches product content and optimizes retail media campaigns.



Central Garden & Pet is actively pursuing cost reduction and operational simplification across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and administration. Through initiatives like SKU reduction, facility closures and technology integrations, the company showcases its commitment to operational efficiency. The closure of live plant facilities and the adoption of an enhanced treasury management system exemplify efforts toward operational excellence and cost management.

Strong Garden Segment Bodes Well

The Garden segment demonstrated resilience and growth potential, with a 6% sales increase to $225 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, despite challenges such as unfavorable weather conditions affecting Wild Bird sales. This growth, driven by early season shipments and an 11% increase in organic net sales, highlights the segment's diversified product portfolio and market demand. With a focus on consumer insights, brand building, and a significant uptick in e-commerce sales, the Garden segment is well-positioned for future expansion and profitability.

Acquisitions: A Key Factor

Acquisitions play a pivotal role in Central Garden & Pet's growth strategy, with more than 60 strategic acquisitions since 1992 enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, operational synergies and distribution networks. Notably, the acquisition of TDBBS, LLC, a premium natural dog chew and treat provider, and other significant acquisitions like D&D Commodities Ltd., Green Garden Products, and Hopewell Nursery, underline the company's emphasis on digital and e-commerce competencies, significantly contributing to its growth trajectory.

Other Players Gaining From Buyouts

G-III Apparel GIII undertakes several strategies, including acquisitions and licensing of well-known brands, to expand its product portfolio and make itself a diversified apparel and accessories company. G-III Apparel reported a successful fiscal 2024, marking significant strides in its strategic growth and profitability. Looking into fiscal 2025, G-III anticipates continued growth through its latest initiatives and the organic expansion of its owned brands.



Aaron’s AAN latest acquisition of appliance and electronics retailer BrandsMart has been gaining from better cost controls, strategic procurement and pricing actions. It remains focused on expanding into new markets and growing its e-commerce channel. For the BrandsMart segment, revenues were $604.4 million during 2023, which reflects an increase of 9.4% year over year.



Casey’s CASY acquisition of Buchanan Energy, known for its Bucky’s Convenience Stores, Circle K and Pilot Corporation, diversified its product offerings and strengthened its competitive edge. The company expects to make an investment of roughly $500-$550 million in property and equipment in fiscal 2024. The firm aims to further broaden its private label offerings, capitalizing on a selection of more than 300 premium, budget-friendly snacks and beverages carefully tailored to meet the desires and preferences of its customers.

Wrapping Up

Central Garden & Pet's strategic endeavors reflect a balanced focus on operational excellence, digital transformation and strategic acquisitions, setting a solid foundation for sustained growth and market leadership in the pet and garden supplies sector.

