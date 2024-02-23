Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 51.26

The average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENT) has been revised to 51.26 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 47.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from the latest reported closing price of 43.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.08%, an increase of 17.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.68% to 9,226K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,627K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 49.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 66.84% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 952K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 82.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 35.92% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 801K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 61.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 20.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 644K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 494K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 98.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 36.79% over the last quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

