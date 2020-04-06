Central Garden & Pet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CENTA

In trading on Monday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.80, changing hands as high as $28.17 per share. Central Garden & Pet Co shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.505 per share, with $32.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.