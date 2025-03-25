Central Garden (CENT) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Central Garden CENT shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $35.58. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Central Garden & Pet is advancing its growth strategy through innovation, e-commerce expansion, and cost efficiencies across its Pet and Garden segments. The Cost and Simplicity program streamlines operations, while investments in digital capabilities and higher-margin consumables support profitability.

This maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Revenues are expected to be $878.1 million, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Central Garden, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CENT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Central Garden belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Another stock from the same industry, The RealReal REAL, closed the last trading session 8.5% higher at $6.76. Over the past month, REAL has returned -3.6%.

For The RealReal , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -16.7% over the past month to -$0.14. This represents a change of -16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. The RealReal currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

