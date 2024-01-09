Central Europe industry weighed down by German weakness

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's government flagged new stimulus measures on Tuesday after data showing a plunge in November industrial output following an unexpected decline in the nearby Czech Republic, which is also heavily exposed to the ailing German economy.

The November data highlight a patchy road to recovery in central Europe from last year's inflation-induced downturn, even as many of the region's central banks have started paring back sharp rate rises in the past months.

With domestic demand still weak, Germany's economy faltering and the Red Sea shipping crisis raising new risks for the world economy, data showed Hungarian output fell by 5.8% in November following a 2.7% decline in the Czech Republic, both below expectations.

Czech output fell as a small rise in car sector output could not offset a decline in most other industries, while in Hungary, output fell "in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections" according to the statistics office.

"Growth indicators show minimal signs of life across Europe for the time being," Erste Bank economist Janos Nagy said.

"Chief among these is the weakness of the German economy: while the strength of the correlation has eased in the past years, it is still a pivotal factor in our export demand."

Hungary said it would lift the size of an industrial credit programme by 200 billion forints to 1.2 trillion ($3.48 billion), launch a scheme to boost investments using European Union funding and take steps to help food sector suppliers.

ING economist Peter Virovacz said the November data posed downside risks to fourth-quarter growth in Hungary, which eked out its first quarterly growth in a year in the third quarter.

"Barring a massive positive surprise in December, industry will likely have been a drag on fourth-quarter growth," he said.

