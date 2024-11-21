News & Insights

Central Development Holdings Reports Improved Interim Loss

November 21, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Central Development Holdings Limited (HK:0475) has released an update.

Central Development Holdings Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a decrease in revenue to HK$86.7 million compared to HK$90.7 million in the previous year. Despite a higher gross profit, the company faced a net loss of HK$8.5 million, an improvement from last year’s HK$12.1 million loss. The results reflect ongoing challenges in managing administrative and finance costs.

