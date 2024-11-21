Central Development Holdings Reports Improved Interim Loss

Central Development Holdings Limited (HK:0475) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Development Holdings Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a decrease in revenue to HK$86.7 million compared to HK$90.7 million in the previous year. Despite a higher gross profit, the company faced a net loss of HK$8.5 million, an improvement from last year’s HK$12.1 million loss. The results reflect ongoing challenges in managing administrative and finance costs.

For further insights into HK:0475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.