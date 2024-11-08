Central Development Holdings Plans Key Financial Meeting

Central Development Holdings Limited (HK:0475) has released an update.
Central Development Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 21, 2024, to discuss the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider any potential interim dividend. This announcement could impact investor interest as it may provide insights into the company’s financial health and future profitability.
