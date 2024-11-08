News & Insights

Stocks

Central Development Holdings Plans Key Financial Meeting

November 08, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Central Development Holdings Limited (HK:0475) has released an update.

Central Development Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 21, 2024, to discuss the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider any potential interim dividend. This announcement could impact investor interest as it may provide insights into the company’s financial health and future profitability.

For further insights into HK:0475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.