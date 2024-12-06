Central China Securities Unveils New Efficiency Action Plan

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic Action Plan aimed at enhancing quality and boosting efficiency to deliver better returns. The company is focusing on its role as a key player in Henan’s capital market, aligning with national policies and reforms to ensure high-quality development and protect investors’ rights. This plan reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging its capabilities to support regional economic growth and fulfill its responsibilities as a listed securities company.

