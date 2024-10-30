News & Insights

Central China Securities Names New Board Secretary

October 30, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has appointed Mr. Guo Liangyong as the new secretary to the board of directors, signaling a strategic leadership move. Mr. Guo, who is also the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will serve in this role until the end of the current board session. This appointment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure.

