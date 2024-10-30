Central China Securities Names New Board Secretary

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has appointed Mr. Guo Liangyong as the new secretary to the board of directors, signaling a strategic leadership move. Mr. Guo, who is also the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will serve in this role until the end of the current board session. This appointment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure.

For further insights into HK:1375 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.