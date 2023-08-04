Central China Securities (HKEX:1375) Price Target Decreased by 5.45% to 1.30

The average one-year price target for Central China Securities (HKEX:1375) has been revised to 1.30 / share. This is an decrease of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 1.37 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 1.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 1.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central China Securities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1375 is 0.00%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.03% to 52,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,354K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,349K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,733K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1375 by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 8,413K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 87.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1375 by 720.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,825K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4,193K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1375 by 0.39% over the last quarter.

