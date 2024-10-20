News & Insights

Central China Securities Faces Bond Underwriting Suspension

October 20, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. faces a suspension of its bond underwriting business by the China Securities Regulatory Commission due to violations, including inadequate due diligence and oversight failures. This suspension is set for six months, prompting the company to take corrective actions to improve internal controls and accountability. Investors are cautioned about potential risks, as the impact on the company’s future operations remains uncertain.

