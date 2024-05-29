Central China Securities Declares Year-End Dividend

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.14 per 10 shares for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 30 August 2024. The update follows the shareholders’ approval on 20 June 2024, and further details on the dividend’s withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories are provided, varying from 10% to 20% based on residency and tax agreements.

