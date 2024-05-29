News & Insights

Stocks

Central China Securities Declares Year-End Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.14 per 10 shares for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023, with a payment date set for 30 August 2024. The update follows the shareholders’ approval on 20 June 2024, and further details on the dividend’s withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories are provided, varying from 10% to 20% based on residency and tax agreements.

For further insights into HK:1375 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.